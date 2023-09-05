Cadbury Roses unveils delicious new passionfruit addition

Tuesday, 5 September, 2023 - 08:16

Cadbury New Zealand is excited to announce the CADBURY ROSES mix will now feature familiar soft centre flavours including Strawberry Crème, Orange Crème, and Peppermint Crème as well as a delicious new addition - the soft-centred Passionfruit Delight.

This mix honours the iconic soft centres and familiar flavours loved by so many CADBURY ROSES fans and delivers a new flavour experience through the soft-centred, Cadbury Old Gold dark choc-coated, Passionfruit Delight.

This exciting product mix will start to appear on-shelves this month: an indulgent gift to satisfy the cravings of chocolate lovers everywhere.

CADBURY ROSES has always been a beloved treat and popular gift to give when showing gratitude, and accompanying the much-anticipated product mix is a refresh of the CADBURY ROSES packaging - the elegant new design captures the essence of the iconic brand.

Nicola Robertson of Cadbury New Zealand expressed her excitement about the updated product mix and packaging. "We’re thrilled to bring this CADBURY ROSES mix to market. We’ve been listening to loyal CADBURY ROSES fans, and the addition of soft centre chocolates in some familiar flavours along with the refreshed packaging is our way of saying thank you for their unwavering support. CADBURY ROSES has been a part of special moments and celebrations for generations, and we hope this nostalgic mix and packaging refresh will continue to bring joy to chocolate lovers across New Zealand. We can’t wait for Kiwis to try them!"

The refreshed CADBURY ROSES box will start to appear on-shelf in supermarkets, dairies and convenience stores this month.

CADBURY ROSES 420g RRP $16.99.

Flavours include:

Classic Milk Hazelnut Swirl Vanilla Nougat Classic Caramel Caramel Deluxe Turkish Delight Orange Crème Strawberry Crème Peppermint Crème Passionfruit Delight