Teach a woman to fish, she’ll make lifelong friends - Taupo District Council

Tuesday, 5 September, 2023 - 12:35

Women anglers have found reel confidence at a fishing tournament, with help from a TaupÅ District Council Community Sports Grant.

TaupÅ Fishing Club hosted the Central North Island Women’s Fishing Tournament in TÅ«rangi in July, run by tournament director Sarah Delany with assistance from her team.

The club received a Community Grant to cover the cost of hiring the function room at TÅ«rangi Bridge Motel during their tournament, where 50 women from around the country gathered to learn new fly fishing skills.

TaupÅ Fishing Club committee member Lesley Hosking says everyone enjoyed themselves and would attend again.

"Quite often women might be interested and fish with their partners, but they don’t always get the coaching and instruction they need," Lesley said.

"We get the women together to learn technique and how to use equipment, and they can learn from each other by buddying up.

"Some of them come knowing someone else already, but they go away with more friends than before."

Ms Hosking says fly fishing is a mood-boosting sport for everyone.

"First of all, you’re outside in a beautiful place - fish only like clean and clear water. You’ve often got gorgeous native bush around you.

"Then, when you catch a fish you get a jolt of adrenaline. It feels great.

"And lastly, there’s great camaraderie with the anglers - they all chat and share their knowledge. It’s such an intricate sport, and a real challenge physically, mentally, and technically."

Sports Fly Fishing New Zealand is sending a group from TaupÅ Fishing Club as the first New Zealand women’s team to the World Champion Fly Fishing Championships in Canada later this month.

The group’s grant shows that funding can be used for all kinds of activities that benefit people in the district. Groups can apply for all sorts of things within the criteria, even for small items that make a big difference.

Many of Council’s community grants open from September 4 and are open for two weeks. Learn more about available grants at www.taupodc.govt.nz/grants.