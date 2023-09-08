Boh Runga Design presents 'The Lotus and The Snowbird' and Gifting Collection

Friday, 8 September, 2023 - 09:06

In celebration of imagination and storytelling, Boh Runga Design has released ‘The Lotus and The Snowbird’ illustrated storybook on World Literacy Day. The launch coincides with the release of the first Boh Runga Design children’s jewellery range, new Bohboh baby pieces and an extension of the popular Lotus jewellery collection.

The Lotus and The Snowbird Book

Penned by Boh Runga in 2009, The Lotus and The Snowbird has now been brought to life by illustrator Elayne Chan, offering a magical world for both children and adults to escape to. Boh says the book is a fairytale about how friendship can lead to great things.

"The story is set in a magnificent garden filled with wondrous creatures and beautiful plants that inspired the popular Lotus jewellery collection."

Boh says that The Lotus and the Snowbird serves as a reminder that as we navigate life with our children by our side, it is them who teach us to see the world through their eyes.

"When we read to our children, we too are transported to a world where imagination is boundless and anything is possible."

The book showcases a glossary of Featured Creatures for readers to discover more about the flora and fauna pictured in The Lotus and The Snowbird - biology is another passion of Boh’s.

"Boh Runga Design has always centred around New Zealand’s incredible wildlife and I love to design with storytelling and meaningful gifting in mind, so releasing this book is a natural step," says Boh.

Duffy Books in Homes

In celebration of World Literacy Day, Boh Runga visited Sunnyvale Primary School in West Auckland yesterday in association with the Mazda Foundation and Duffy Books in Homes. Boh read the book to 45 students, each of whom received a copy to take home.

Duffy Books in Homes exists to inspire a love of books in children so they become adults who love to read. One dollar from every copy of Lotus and The Snowbird sold will be donated to Duffy.

"I can’t imagine my life without reading, and I’d love to inspire that love in the next generation. It's not just great for the mind, but also for the soul. A means to momentarily escape reality," says Boh.

Lotus Jewellery: New Additions

Coinciding with the book release, Boh Runga Design is introducing a range of "charming" new additions to the best-selling Lotus Collection.

The Snowbird Little Wing symbolises adventure and an unbound spirit. It reflects Snowbird’s passion for travel, his love for Earth’s inhabitants, and his delight in discovery. The Lotus Little Flower is a symbol of renewal and growth, representing Lotus’ blossoming curiosity for the World’s magic and its abundant gifts.

These new charms will join the much loved Lotus in a pendant, stud and new sleeper style in silver and gold plate.

Lotus Jewellery: Children’s Range

For the first time, Boh Runga Design has released children’s jewellery, featuring the Lotus designs in a ‘Beadiful Collection’.

The Sterling Silver Snowbird Little Wing, Lotus Little Flower and original Lotus charms are available on handmade beaded necklaces and bracelets in a range of colours inspired by The Lotus and The Snowbird book illustrations. The adjustable band means the pieces can grow with the child.

Boh says that an adult-sized beaded bracelet will also be available, "so your little one can ‘Match with MÄma’, her BFF, big sister or Aunty."

"Reading together forms bonds, and the matching jewellery for mother and child celebrates that bond."

Bohboh Baby Range: Lotus Fabric

The second release in the Bohboh baby range - Boh Runga Design has released a unisex print featuring stylised versions of each Lotus design: The Wing, The Lotus and The Lotus Flower. Each design will be available on a fitted cot sheet, a muslin wrap, and a teether.

The Lotus and The Snowbird book and gifting collection is available now at bohrunga.com.