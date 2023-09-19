School holidays at the Sky Tower

Tuesday, 19 September, 2023 - 12:22

Small brightly-coloured Trolls have taken over the Sky Tower, demanding children across TÄmaki Makaurau join them for a dance party.

In partnership with Universal Studios, the Sky Tower is celebrating the release of the new Trolls movie, ‘Band Together’ with awesome interactive school holiday activities 220M above the city centre. Visit the Sky Tower during the school holidays to receive your Trolls activity booklet and get amongst the fun Troll themed games like the ultimate dance battle at the Just Dance disco zone. Face painting will be available daily, with Scotty Sky Tower grooving out on the Observation Deck from 11:00am - 2:00pm on weekends.

School holiday activities run from 23 September to 08 October. Face painting available from 10:30am-2:30pm daily.

Park at SkyCity and pay only $12 between 8:00am - 8:00pm for those visiting the Sky Tower school holiday experience.

