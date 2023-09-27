NZ Herald’s Viva celebrates a quarter-century in style - NZME

Wednesday, 27 September, 2023 - 10:08

New Zealand's leading fashion, beauty, food, design and lifestyle publication, Viva, is proudly celebrating 25 years of captivating storytelling, innovation, and cultural influence with a special glossy issue in today’s NZ Herald.

Since its very first edition in the NZ Herald, Viva has continued to grow and evolve, providing audiences across the country with the very best lifestyle content across multiple platforms. From the release of their award-winning app in 2014 to live Viva Sessions events, podcasts, the launch of the Viva Premium digital subscription platform, and the introduction of Viva Local Life in New Zealand Media and Entertainment’s regional newspapers across the country, Viva remains at the forefront of media innovation.

In Viva's special 25-year anniversary edition out today, readers are invited to journey through the evolution of the popular publication over the past quarter-century and celebrate the brilliant creative minds, artists, chefs, entrepreneurs, and designers who have enriched Viva's content and the lives of Kiwis.

Murray Kirkness, NZME Chief Content Officer - Publishing, reflects on Viva's remarkable journey. "Over 25 years, Viva has emerged as a trusted voice in our cultural conversation, pushing boundaries in lifestyle journalism and connecting with a passionate audience. From the magazine's pages to Viva.co.nz, Viva Premium, podcasts, videos, and live events, Viva is a brand that is constantly evolving to meet the changing needs of its audiences.

We’re proud of its loyal following nationwide, with more than 260,000 readers- of our weekly magazine in the NZ Herald, as well as thousands of online readers and subscribers to Viva Premium," says Kirkness.

Amanda Linnell, Viva Editor, says she’s proud of the immense role Viva has played in the lives of New Zealanders - evolving from a weekly pull-out magazine in the NZ Herald to become a hugely successful, popular, and respected multi-platform media brand.

"Viva has always had a strong commitment to premium lifestyle journalism and being a leader in celebrating Aotearoa’s creativity and culture. I’m proud to have been part of its awesome legacy - building a strong foundation, offering fantastic experiences for our loyal readers, along with innovative opportunities for our valued advertisers," says Linnell.

Viva’s special 25-year anniversary gloss issue is available in today’s NZ Herald, with additional content available at Viva.co.nz.