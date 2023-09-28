Alberton vintage market day - Heritage NZ

Thursday, 28 September, 2023 - 14:39

A much-loved Mt Albert community event that has officially ushered in spring for the past four years will take place again on October 8 (11am-3pm).

The Alberton Vintage Market Day will take place for the fifth time in its history welcoming a range of stall holders and entertainers, including Jaz Paterson who will perform a repertoire of live music.

Collector Johnny Green will also display some highlights from his 10,000-strong egg cup assortment, while refreshments will be on sale from the likes of A Sweet Life Coffee, Mummy’s Yummys Home Baking, Crepes Creations and Mister Gelato.

Stalls will be filled with clothing, toys, jewellery, Crown Lynn and much more.

Entry to the outdoor mini market is free with admission to Alberton is $10 per adult (tamariki and HNZPT members free).

Don’t miss the Alberton Vintage Market Day at Alberton (100 Mt Albert Rd, Mt Albert), 11am-3pm.