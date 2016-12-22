Have a safe Coromandel summer

Thursday, 22 December, 2016 - 11:20

Summer is in full swing and lots of visitors are coming to the Coromandel to enjoy a well-deserved break. Roads, beaches and wharves and boat ramps will be in full use so take basic safety precautions to survive the summer.

"Just because you're on holiday, don't forget basic safety precautions," says Senior Sergeant Rod Carpinter.

If you're drinking, plan ahead and don't get behind the wheel of a car or a boat.

Here are some tips to help you plan:

- Before you go out, sort out a ride home, stay with a mate or have cash for a taxi.

- Always go out with friends you trust, and be a trustworthy friend.

- Hosting a party? Be responsible, provide food and don't let your mates drink and drive.

- If you are under 20, your alcohol limit is ZERO.

- Got a ride? Sweet. Are they sober? Check before you get in the car.

- Speed kills - slow down and enjoy the ride.

- Wear your seatbelt

If you're at the beach, swim between the flags, where the lifeguards are watching.

Road safety is EVERYONE'S responsibility.

If you're out on the water, here are some top tips for making it home safely:

- Make sure the marine weather and tide are going to be good before heading out - that information is available at www.metservice.com

- Check your equipment before heading out

- Wear a lifejacket that fits - if using an inflatable, check canisters and that the bladder is not punctured (see www.youtube.com/boatsafetyinnz for advice on how to do this)

- Know all relevant boating rules (www.waikatoregion.govt.nz/navigation)

- Carry two forms of waterproof communications that are right for the area and enable you to contact someone during the entire trip

- Let someone else know where you’re heading and the time when you expect to be back

- Avoid alcohol if you are the skipper.

'No means no'

If you're having sex, make sure it is consensual: ask, listen, respect, get consent. Know that 'no means no'.

For more tips on staying safe during summer and to enter cool competitions, see the Safer Coromandel Facebook page.

Safer Coromandel is a partnership project with Police, Thames-Coromandel District Council, CAPS Hauraki, ACC, Health Promotion Agency, Waikato DHB, Community Mental Health, Surf Lifesaving NZ, Waikato Regional Council, Maritime NZ, Coast Guard, NZ Fire Service, NZ Rural Fire Service, St John, Land SAR NZ and Hauraki Herald.

The campaign used to be called Safe Summer Coromandel, but has been changed to Safer Coromandel in recognition that these safety messages apply year-round, not just over the summer.