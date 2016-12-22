Nelson Police investigate attempted robbery

Thursday, 22 December, 2016 - 11:35

Nelson Police are investigating an attempted robbery that occurred on Maitai Walkway.

Just before 11:00PM on Wednesday 21 December, four people walking along the walkway were confronted by a male with a knife.

The man approached the group and demanded wallets and cellphones before running away on Collingwood Street bridge towards Grove Street.

Nobody was injured during the incident and no property was stolen.

The alleged offender is described as a male, possibly of Maori descent and between 25-35 years of age.

He is of medium build and approximately 175cm tall, wearing a dark colored hoodie with a blue scarf over his face.

"Three of the victims of this attempted robbery are visitors to Nelson.

We want vistors and locals alike to feel safe in Nelson and anyone with information is asked to come forward," said Sergeant David Lauer of the Nelson Police.

Police are asking for anybody with information about this incident to contact the Nelson Police on (03) 566 3840.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via 0800 555 111.