Shoppers bring joy to hospitalised children and their families

Thursday, 22 December, 2016 - 12:28

Local shoppers have helped bring some festive cheer to families of children in Tauranga Hospital’s Children’s Ward by donating mini Christmas hampers.

Brookfield New World teamed up with the Cadbury Christmas Truck, which rolled into Tauranga recently, to gift the hampers. Ahead of the truck’s arrival, shoppers made donations of non-perishable food items, toys and other treats in specially marked trolleys in-store.

Tauranga Hospital Children’s Ward Manager Lynnece Dowle thanked New World, Cadbury and local shoppers for the generous and unexpected donation, saying it would bring happiness to families spending time in hospital this Christmas.

"Unfortunately the festive season is not always a joyful time for everyone as many families who may be struggling can feel added pressure," said Lynnece. "This is a lovely way to just put a smile on people’s faces, as it will be an unexpected surprise."

From December 1st until Christmas Eve, the Cadbury Christmas Truck has been making its way from the bottom of the South Island to the top of the North Island, helping New World stores collect the community’s donations for delivery to families in need.

"Partnering with New World to collect donations for those spending time in hospital is a great way for us to harness the Christmas spirit," said Cadbury Country Head, James Kane. "We thank everyone who has gifted a present to those in need of some extra Christmas cheer."