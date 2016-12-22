Selwyn District Council urges residents to recycle this summer

Thursday, 22 December, 2016 - 13:22

Summer is the season of parties and barbeques - and Selwyn District Council is encouraging residents to recycle bottles and cans, to help the environment and reduce the amount of waste going to landfill.

The volume of household waste recycled in Selwyn has been steadily increasing from 3,901 tonnes in the year to June 2014 to 4,982 tonnes in the year to June 2016, according to Selwyn District Council Solid Waste Manager, Andrew Boyd.

"It’s great to see the increase in recycling," says Mr Boyd. "Over the holidays people often generate more recyclables. To help maximise recycling over this period we have provided some answers to common questions we receive about what you can and can’t recycle."

Soft plastics including newspaper wrap and cling film can’t be recycled through the kerbside recycling system, only empty supermarket plastic bags are accepted. All recyclable items must be loose in your yellow bin so they can be easily separated for recycling, not placed inside a plastic bag, as the machinery that sorts recycling rejects bagged items as rubbish.

Takeaway coffee cups have a thin plastic coating on the inside, so that they can hold liquid. For this reason they can’t be recycled and need to be put into the rubbish bin. Drinking glasses or crockery also can’t be recycled - these differ from glass bottles and end up contaminating the recyclable glass.

"It’s important that recyclable containers are empty and are clean before you put them into your recycle bin," says Mr Boyd.

Gift wrapping paper can be recycled to reduce the amount of Christmas rubbish your household creates.

What can't go in your recycling bin:

Items in bags. Keep them loose so they can be easily sorted for recycling

Disposable coffee cups

Drinking glasses or crockery

Plastic film, wrap, bubble wrap and newspaper wrap - instead these can be dropped off at soft plastic recycling receptacles at Countdown, New World or The Warehouse

Dirty recyclables - please wash containers that aren’t clean when empty

Polystyrene can’t be recycled in your yellow bin but can be dropped off at Pines Resource Recovery Park free of charge

Lids from bottles and containers (put these in your rubbish bin)

For a full list of what you can’t and can’t recycle please visit www.selwyn.govt.nz/kerbsideguide, or you can request a free sticker for your recycling bin with this information by contacting the Council on 347 2857 or 318 8338.

Recycling and rubbish collections will occur as usual over the holiday period. The Pines Resource Recovery Park (transfer station) at Rolleston is also open most days over the holidays and has a drop off area where recyclables can be dropped at no cost. Check www.selwyn.govt.nz/pines for opening hour information.