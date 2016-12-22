New playhouse brings joy to sick kids in Whangarei Hospital

Thursday, 22 December, 2016 - 14:38

Being sick and in hospital it isn’t much fun especially if you are young but now children in Ward 2, Whangarei Hospital, have a brand new playhouse to help ease the stress.

"Each year Dulux and Bunnings come together to work on a community project that can be donated to someone worthy in the community," explains Kerry Greentree the territory manager of Dulux.

"The playhouse is so special the team wanted it to go somewhere where it would be safe and not get damaged, the children’s ward seemed the ideal place, providing fun for a whole bunch of children."

For the Hospital play specialists the gift adds to the resources they have to provide a nurturing environment that aims to minimise psychological stress and enhance coping for hospitalised children, young people and their families. "We see play and recreation as vital for children and young people because it helps them to adjust to a potentially stressful situation," said play specialist Rose Wood

"Calm children are more trusting of staff so we do what we can to involve the whole family by creating a safe friendly environment. Play helps ease their worries and help them feel comfortable."

The paint team at Whangarei Bunnings won the national decoration competition and was given a donation by Dulux to their social club.

"The playhouse decorated by the team at Whangarei is really very special, the best one in the country," acknowledged Kerry.

And just to prove it, when we visited the ward this afternoon we overheard Harmony (2) ask her mum if she could go and play in the ‘very cool’ little house.