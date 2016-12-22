Three more sleeps and one more weather front

Thursday, 22 December, 2016 - 14:56

There is just one more weather front to worry about tomorrow before a high sitting out in the Tasman directs a southwest flow across the country for Christmas.

A cold front works its way north towards Cook Strait today, then clears the North Island during Friday and is followed by cooler southwesterly winds across the country. The East Coast offshore catches a glimpse of what remains of Tropical Depression TD04F coming down from Fiji, and this system combines with the front exiting to the east to push strong southerlies and showers onto the east of both Islands tomorrow.

"Christmas Eve is mostly dry but the southwesterly winds and some showers affect the western and southern parts of New Zealand," said forecaster Tuporo Marsters. "It will be cool, so take a jacket with you for that last bit of Christmas shopping," he added.

Christmas Day will not break any temperature records as the cooler southwest flow continues, bringing cloud and a shower or two to some places. There is still hope for the Christmas Day barbecue, as many places across the country will see blue skies during the day.

"A high in the Tasman Sea nudges a little closer to the country on Boxing Day so more places can expect fine weather," commented Mr. Marsters. "It should be a good day to fire up the barbecue, although the lower South Island might find it a little chilly."

Make the most of it, as the winds pick up on Tuesday ahead of the next front coming up from the southwest.

Happy Christmas!