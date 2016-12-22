Aquatics Hastings awarded gold swim school status

Thursday, 22 December, 2016 - 14:28

Aquatics Hastings has received a gold Quality Swim School award from Swimming New Zealand for their swimming schools at Clive War Memorial Pool and Swim Heretaunga.

Hundreds of children, ranging from pre-schoolers to teenagers, take part in swimming lessons at the pools, says Swim Heretaunga manager Fiona Hurley. The pools also offer adult learn to swim lessons. "We are thrilled to receive this recognition from Swimming New Zealand. Being able to swim confidently is a vital skill for all New Zealanders," she says. "Our expertly trained instructors teach children aged six months old right through to adults how to swim in a safe and fun environment."

Swim Heretaunga in Flaxmere and Clive War Memorial Pool are part of the Aquatics Hastings group owned by Hastings District Council. The groups also includes Havelock North Village Pool and Frimley Pool, outdoor pools which are open during the summer months.

During 2016, more than 4500 people have enrolled in learn to swim lessons with Clive Pool and Swim Heretaunga. The pools also offer intensive blocks of lessons during school holidays, as well as a range of other programmes including aqua fitness classes, lane swimming and giant inflatables. Local swim squads also operate out of both swimming pools.

To find out more about the learn to swim programme and other activities on offer at the Aquatics Hastings, visit www.aquaticshastings.co.nz