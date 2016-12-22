Intergenerational initiatives springboard from Positive Ageing Week pilot

Thursday, 22 December, 2016 - 16:14

An event hosted at Summerset Retirement Village saw 30 students from Trentham Primary School and 20 residents from Summerset get together on 7 December to forge new relationships and understanding across generational lines. The group of students travelled to Summerset Retirement Village to entertain residents with a number of performances including; hip-hop, contemporary, and Latin dance; solo singing performances; and group Christmas carols. The students also gave hand-made Christmas cards to the residents while engaging in conversations about old and new school life.

This event was following on from an initiative begun during Positive Ageing Week in October with a view to continue the events into the future. As part of Positive Ageing Week, Upper Hutt City Council’s Community Development Team hosted the initial event at Upper Hutt Primary School aimed at building intergenerational connections-a chance for retirement village residents and local school students to have fun, and connect with and learn from each other.

The aim of the intergenerational programme was to create new and sustainable relationships in the community, break down possible stereotypical thinking between generations; create an opportunity to learn and understand ‘modern culture’ through young people sharing with older adults; and to help students gain an understanding of the different needs and roles of older adults.

"By establishing and running this initiative, new relationships and networks within the community have been created, leading to positive outcomes," says Mike Ryan, Council’s Director of Community Services. "The level of interaction across generations at these events is indicative of their success and will ensure that this initiative will continue well into the future."