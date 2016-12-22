More than $210,000 to help local projects

Thursday, 22 December, 2016 - 16:14

More than $210,000 in grants was given to nearly 90 organisations for their community and arts work in Dunedin recently.

The Dunedin Community Christmas Dinner is one of 19 community events to receive funding from the Dunedin City Council during its latest round of community events and arts grants. Organised by the Acts of Kindness Trust, the Christmas Dinner is for people who are alone on Christmas Day and want to share a meal with others.

The free dinner is held at the Dunedin Town Hall, and organisers are expecting around 500 people. Anyone who would like to attend can register by calling Connect South on 471 6150 before Christmas Eve.

The DCC’s Grants Subcommittee allocated more than $165,000 to bolster community, arts and culture projects.

The subcommittee also allocated almost $50,000 of Creative New Zealand funding to arts projects in the city.

Manager Community Development and Events Joy Gunn says arts grants will fund new work that strengthens partnerships and collaborations such as Urban Dream Brokerage, the Dunedin Fringe Festival, Puaka Matariki, the City of Literature and Arts on the Rail Trail.

Community grants support key social service providers such as Stopping Violence, Youthline, the Life Education Trust, the Alzheimer’s Society and Autism New Zealand. Funding will also help provide services for Dunedin’s migrant and former refugee communities.

"In this grant round, the DCC allocated funding to close to 90 organisations and individuals. Applications continue to show the breadth of work happening in the community, by the community. It’s important for the DCC to support these organisations, which are making a difference in our community."

A new round of community funding has now opened. People can apply before 30 March 2017.

Groups, organisations and individuals can find out more at www.dunedin.govt.nz/funding or by phoning (03) 477 4000.