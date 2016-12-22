Spark improves mobile coverage and capacity in Mangawhai for the holidays

Thursday, 22 December, 2016 - 16:19

In anticipation of a huge surge in demand for mobile services in Mangawhai this holiday season, Spark has brought in a temporary mobile site to improve coverage and capacity for the peak time of the year.

The temporary site, also known as a Cell site On Wheels (or a COW), has been set up near the centre of the Mangawhai township and is providing more 3G and 4G coverage and capacity for the area in preparation for the holiday rush.

Spark General Manager of Networks, Colin Brown, says the improved coverage means better access to mobile services for holidaymakers and event-goers.

"We want to help Kiwis have an ‘endless summer’ by keeping them connected in more places this festive season, and giving them another excuse to stay away on holiday just that little bit longer.

"Mangawhai is one of the busiest summer destinations with a packed holiday calendar, ranging from huge events like Northern Bass to the Beach and Country Market, and everything in between. Better mobile service means people can share their great holiday moments with friends and family, and stay up-to-date with everything else going on too," said Brown.

Nationwide upgrades:

To ensure customers right across the country can stay connected to their friends and families throughout the busy summer months, Spark has worked hard over the last couple of months to improve its mobile network in time for Christmas to cater for the expected increase in demand for mobile data.

In the last three months, Spark has delivered 4G upgrades to more than 100 cell sites and there are seven new cell sites in popular holiday locations including Taupo Bay, Pataua (Northland), Kauaeranga Valley, Manaia, Te Puru (Coromandel), Mt Maunganui Apartments and Bishops Bay (Wanaka).

In addition to this, Spark is rolling in portable cell sites to seven holiday locations across the country to improve capacity in the areas as they see huge increases in visitors.

Portable cell sites are being delivered to Gisborne, Sandy Bay and Pohara Beach (Tasman District), two sites in Wanaka at Mt Iron and Rippon Estate, and one at the Festival of Lights and Bowl of Brooklands in Taranaki.