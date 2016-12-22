Spark improves mobile coverage and capacity in Pataua and Marsden Point

Thursday, 22 December, 2016 - 16:24

In anticipation of a huge surge in demand for mobile data across key holiday hotspots this summer, Spark has expanded and upgraded its mobile network with a new site in Pataua and more 4G capacity added to Marsden Point.

This year, Spark is anticipating huge growth in mobile data use across its network, but particularly in holiday hotspots all around New Zealand.

Among the upgrades in Northland, Spark has enabled coverage at a new site at Pataua, built under the Government Rural Broadband Initiative (RBI) programme, delivering 3G as well as 4G on the 700MHz spectrum. On top of this, more 4G capacity has been added to Spark’s Marsden Point site which will provide coverage along the Bream Bay coastline.

Spark General Manager of Networks, Colin Brown, says the improved coverage means better access to mobile services for holidaymakers and locals alike.

"We want to help Kiwis have an ‘endless summer’ by keeping them connected in more places this festive season, and giving them another excuse to stay away on holiday just that little bit longer.

"It’s always great to be able to bring new coverage to an area, giving people new ways to stay in touch with friends and family, and the capacity improvements will mean holidaymakers will be able to do even more while out and about this summer," said Brown.

Nationwide upgrades:

To ensure customers right across the country can stay connected to their friends and families throughout the busy summer months, Spark has worked hard over the last couple of months to improve its mobile network in time for Christmas to cater for the expected increase in demand for mobile data.

In the last three months, Spark has delivered 4G upgrades to more than 100 cell sites and there are five new cell sites in popular holiday locations including Kauaeranga Valley, Manaia, Te Puru (Coromandel), Mt Maunganui Apartments and Bishops Bay (Wanaka).

In addition to this, Spark is rolling in portable cell sites to seven holiday locations across the country to improve capacity in the areas as they see huge increases in visitors.

Temporary sites are being delivered to Mangawhai, Gisborne (campgrounds), Sandy Bay and Pohara Beach (Tasman District), two sites in Wanaka at Mt Iron and Rippon Estate, and one at the Festival of Lights and Bowl of Brooklands in Taranaki.