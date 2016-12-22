Spark improves mobile coverage and capacity for New Plymouth summer events

Thursday, 22 December, 2016 - 16:26

In anticipation of a huge surge in demand for mobile services in New Plymouth this holiday season, Spark has brought in a temporary mobile site to improve coverage and capacity for the peak time of the year.

The temporary site, also known as a Cell site On Wheels (or a COW), has been set up at the Bowl of Brooklands to provide more 3G and 4G coverage and capacity for host of events on over summer.

Spark Regional Lead for Taranki, Carmen Berry, says the improved coverage means better access to mobile services for holidaymakers and event-goers.

"New Plymouth is spoilt for choice this summer, with thousands expected to be visiting the Bowl of Brooklands for things like the Festival of Lights and a range of music and other events. Better mobile service means people can share these great moments with friends and family, and stay up-to-date with everything else going on too," said Berry.

Spark is a gold sponsor of the Festival of Lights, held from 18 December 2016 to 5 February 2017 at Pukekura Park.

Nationwide upgrades:

To ensure customers right across the country can stay connected to their friends and families throughout the busy summer months, Spark has worked hard over the last couple of months to improve its mobile network in time for Christmas to cater for the expected increase in demand for mobile data.

In the last three months, Spark has delivered 4G upgrades to more than 100 cell sites and there are seven new cell sites in popular holiday locations including Taupo Bay, Pataua (Northland), Kauaeranga Valley, Manaia, Te Puru (Coromandel), Mt Maunganui Apartments and Bishops Bay (Wanaka).

In addition to this, Spark is rolling in portable cell sites to seven holiday locations across the country to improve capacity in the areas as they see huge increases in visitors.

Portable cell sites are being delivered to Mangawhai, Gisborne (campgrounds), Sandy Bay and Pohara Beach (Tasman District), two sites in Wanaka at Mt Iron and Rippon Estate.