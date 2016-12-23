Total fire ban from Wednesday in Gisborne

Friday, 23 December, 2016 - 09:16

A total fire ban will be in effect across the district from 8am Wednesday 28 December.

The ban means lighting any fires outside is prohibited until the ban is lifted.

"We’re declaring the fire ban due to dry and humid conditions across the region," says Louise Bennett, civil defence and emergency manager.

"But have set the date for after the Christmas holiday so that people with permits for ground hÄngi or umu can still use them."

Two rural fires were attended at the weekend in Whakarau and Whatatutu.

Ms Bennett says people with permits issued for fires after 27 December won’t be valid and staff have contacted permit holders to let them know.

Gas barbeques, steam or kai cookers don’t require a permit.

"We encourage people to take extra safety precautions when cooking outdoors this summer and if you see smoke or need to report a fire emergency, call 111."