Final piece of city cycle loop announced

Friday, 23 December, 2016 - 09:24

The link that will complete Auckland’s city cycle loop is a step closer.

The route, announced today, will connect the Nelson St Cycleway with the waterfront.

The connection along Nelson St to Quay St via Market Place, Customs St West and Lower Hobson St, will complete the loop.

The city cycle loop includes cycleways on Quay St, Beach Rd, Grafton Gully and the pink Lightpath.

Phase 2 of Nelson St Cycleway will include protected, on-road cycle lanes on both sides of Nelson St and Market Place from Victoria St to Pakenham St East.

Construction of this section will start in April and be completed by July. Plans for the remaining section of Market Pl, Customs St West and Lower Hobson will be made public in early 2017.

It’s an exciting next step in Auckland’s cycle network says Kathryn King, AT, Cycling, Walking and Safety manager.

"This will be huge for Auckland. A lot people already cycle into the city on the Northwestern Cycleway, Grafton Gully and the pink Lightpath. This creates a cycle spine on the west side of the city making it even easier to cycle to workplaces throughout this part of the city including the Viaduct and Wynyard Quarter."

"It will also be used for recreation. There are a number of restaurants, shops and cafes that people can visit along the way and kids just love going over Lightpath," she says.

Auckland Transport is working with project partners Auckland Council and the Government through the NZ Transport Agency and the Urban Cycleways Programme on a $200m programme of cycle improvements from 2015 to 2018.

Go to https://at.govt.nz/cycling-walking/ to find out more about cycling in Auckland.