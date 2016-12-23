'A little Ray of giving' wraps up

Friday, 23 December, 2016 - 10:46

A little Ray of giving is wrapping up for another year with 300 offices across Australia and New Zealand raising more than 35,000 gifts for disadvantaged families this Christmas.

In Australia Ray White offices partnered with a local charity of their choice, and in New Zealand, Ronald McDonald House, collecting gifts for children and families that need it most this Christmas.

Participating offices encouraged their local communities to drop off christmas presents to the Ray White office. Those who donated confirmed if the gift is for a boy or girl, and nominated an age group.

Topping the gift tally in Australia, Ray White Swan Hill in Victoria - which only opened its door in October - raised a whopping 706 presents for families in need.

In New Zealand, Ray White Epsom was at the top of the list, passing on 417 gifts to Ronald McDonald House.

Ray White Toronto in NSW raised 303 gifts, the Millwater business in New Zealand collected 284 and Ray White Aspley in Queensland finished the campaign with 256 presents, rounding out the top five results.

"It’s a really simple way to put a smile on the face of a young child who might otherwise

go without this Christmas. We’re proud of the difference our businesses are making to families who are struggling at an expensive time of year," said Jen Parker, marketing and communications manager of the Ray White Group.

Ray White has run this initiative across Australia and New Zealand each December since 2012. Last year, 300 offices across Australia and New Zealand helped raise 30,000 gifts for disadvantaged families this Christmas.