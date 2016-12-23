Northland Police remind holiday-goers to look after their property

Friday, 23 December, 2016 - 11:31

Northland Police are reminding everyone not to leave their common sense at home if they’re heading away this holiday.

"You wouldn’t think twice about locking up your usual home but throughout the holiday season we see too many campers leaving their belongings out in the open," says Senior Sergeant John Fagan, Area Prevention Manager for Whangarei.

"If you’re staying in a tent, caravan or bach, you are just as vulnerable to theft as you are back home.

"Every year we walk the campgrounds and see an overwhelming lack of security with personal belongings often left out in the open.

"You’d never leave your phone on your front lawn so don’t leave it on a picnic bench while you go for a swim.

"Lock it up in a vehicle, keep it well out of sight or just don’t bring valuables."

A number of people are also sharing details of their holiday plans on social media, which often makes it clear your home will be vacant.

"We want to prevent as many burglaries as we can but we need the public’s help," says Mr Fagan.

"People must take some responsibility for ensuring their home looks lived in and is secure.

"And providing information on social media that your home is vacant doesn’t help.

"Often these posts include information which could identify your address."

When leaving your home, remember these key points:

- Locking your all doors and windows is often enough to put off an opportunistic burglar.

- Tell you neighbour when and where you’re going.

- Ask your neighbours to report any suspicious activity too.

- Ask your neighbour to clear your mail box, close your curtains at night and to occasionally use your clothesline and driveway.

- Mute your landline phone - a phone constantly ringing is indicates no one is home.

"Anything that makes your home look lived in helps prevent opportunistic burglaries," says Mr Fagan.

"We want everyone to have a safe and enjoyable break and a little common sense from everyone will help us achieve that."

For more information on keeping your property secure, visit https://www.police.govt.nz/advice/personal-community/protect-property-vehicles