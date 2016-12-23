Free WiFi coming to popular holiday spots this summer

Friday, 23 December, 2016 - 12:53

Spark WiFi campervans will be turning up at popular New Zealand holiday spots this summer. Spark WiFi campervans will be turning up at popular New Zealand holiday spots this summer. Spark WiFi campervans will be turning up at popular New Zealand holiday spots this summer. Spark WiFi campervans will be turning up at popular New Zealand holiday spots this summer.

Holiday makers around New Zealand will be able to enjoy free WiFi this summer. Spark is taking WiFi campervans to some of New Zealand’s popular holiday spots, so customers and non-customers alike can post their selfies, share their summer highlights, and stay connected to friends and family while relaxing by the beach.

Spark’s General Manager Customer and Marketing, Clive Ormerod said: "For many of us, summer is a time to get out of our normal routines and get into the outdoors. It’s all about the sand, the sun, the surf, and sharing those experiences online.

"Some people also want to stay on holiday longer with family instead of rushing back to work and staying connected can help them do that. So we’re sending free WiFi to popular holiday locations this summer."

Last summer, mobile data consumed on the Spark network was twenty times higher than it was in the summer of 2010-11. Ormerod says this demonstrates that having access to internet and being able to stay connected is more important to New Zealanders than ever before, "especially while camping out or bunking down at the bach."

"We’re excited to be able to use our awesome network to help Kiwis extend their summer, and do whatever they need to from the beach," he said.

Two WiFi hotspot campervans will visit 30 locations around New Zealand, bringing summer giveaways, charging stations, Samsung tablets to use, and shaded lounge areas for those wanting to chill out and take a break from the sun while they charge their devices and tap into the free WiFi.

Spark has also arranged for campers at the Ruakaka Beach Holiday Park and Opunake Beach Holiday Park to be treated to live music performances and a free BBQ via ‘Spotify Sessions’. Campers will be able to request songs from a Spotify list, and hear musician Josh Leys perform them live for the campsite to enjoy.

At Akaroa Top Ten Holiday Park and Waikawa Bay Holiday Park, the campervans will be joined by teams from Lightbox, who’ll be providing outdoor theatre screenings of some of Lightbox’s most popular family series, including Paw Patrol, Eve, Me and my robot and iCarly. A free BBQ and popcorn will also be provided.

Punters to some of New Zealand’s summer festivals will also be able to tap into the free WiFi and use the charging stations to keep their devices going, with campervans turning up at Mangawhai for Music in the Vines and Palmerston North for Sounds of Summer.