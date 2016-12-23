Cranford regeneration plan moves forward

Friday, 23 December, 2016 - 12:25

Christchurch City Council is moving forward with a draft regeneration plan that could see rural land in Papanui re-zoned for housing development.

The land is mostly located on the western side of the upper end of Cranford Street, through to Grassmere Street, close to Northlands Shopping Centre.

The Council today received the Government’s approval to proceed with drafting the regeneration plan, which will occur early in the New Year. The plan will then go out for public feedback.

Mayor Lianne Dalziel says the proposal makes good sense.

"This is the first regeneration plan to be prepared under the new legislation, which enables a fast-track process for changing the District Plan to support regeneration.

"The current rural zoning of the Cranford land prevents residential development in an area close to Northlands Shopping Centre and key public transport routes.

"It’s an ideal location to increase the supply of housing and to locate people close to parks, recreation and schools, plus a major cycleway.

"The large sites also offer flexibility for residential development, allowing for better urban design and a mix of housing types," adds Mayor Dalziel.

The Council intends to submit the draft Cranford Regeneration Plan to Regenerate Christchurch in May 2017.