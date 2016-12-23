Beach access improved with rail crossing near Napier Port

Friday, 23 December, 2016 - 13:09

The beach at Breakwater Road is becoming increasingly popular and Napier Port, Napier City Council and KiwiRail have come together to make it safer for beachgoers to get there.

The beach and grassed area that leads to the beach are owned by Napier Port, KiwiRail owns the rail corridor and Napier City Council owns the verge and carpark that runs along Breakwater Road.

Several near misses have been recorded in the area, so the three organisations have worked together to build a controlled pedestrian crossing and fence along the rail line to ensure pedestrians are aware they are crossing an operational area.

Napier Port Chief executive, Garth Cowie, says the beach is a regional asset and it’s there for the community to enjoy.

"We’ve tried to make the beach a great place for families to enjoy, bolstering the beach with sand collected along our breakwater, installing a beach shower and landscaping an easy access pathway. We want to make sure people can get there safely."

Napier City Council Chief Executive, Wayne Jack, says the area around the beach is a heavy traffic area.

"There are public carparks right next to Napier Port’s gateway, with trucks and trains mixing with cyclists, dog walkers and people going to the beach. We’re making every effort to ensure all those people are safe", Mr Jack says.

KiwiRail Group General Manager for Asset Management and Investment, David Gordon, says safety of people using the rail corridor is KiwiRail’s top priority.

"We’re pleased that we could help provide Napier residents with safe route to the beach so they can enjoy the summer season. When using the crossing look for trains both ways up and down the tracks. Remember to take off your headphones and look up from your cellphone."

Mr Cowie says Napier Port is heading into its busy season, and additional cargo coming to Napier after the Wellington earthquake means it will be even busier than previous peak seasons.

"We’ve got lots of extra trucks and trains coming and going at the moment. It’s common sense but cyclists and pedestrians need to stop and make eye contact with drivers before crossing. We want people to have a safe Christmas and New Year."