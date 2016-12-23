Tearfund helping civilians in Aleppo and Mosul

Friday, 23 December, 2016 - 13:19

Following the recapture of the Syrian city of Aleppo, Tearfund has launched an appeal to support the thousands of people who have been caught between fighting in both Syria and Iraq. Tearfund CEO Ian McInnes said seeing the evacuees being ferried out of the war zone was a bit of a déjà vu moment for him as he was involved in ferrying wounded civilians out of the war zone during Sri Lanka’s civil war. "The Aleppan civilians have been subjected to years of intense fighting, and latterly frequent air strikes. Many are in bad shape with injuries or malnutrition and those who seem fine physically are really the ‘walking wounded’ having suffered the scars and trauma of war. This is only the beginning of their long road to recovery."

"Tearfund has been helping families who have escaped from Aleppo, and elsewhere in Syria. With more than 34,000 people being evacuated from the city over the past eight days, the task to meet the need is huge," he said.

He said Tearfund is also helping civilians from Mosul, Iraq, "as this is another tragedy in the making". "Families in Mosul are caught in the crossfire between ISIS and the Iraqi army and their allies, and like Aleppo, civilians are being intentionally killed. Our partners are positioned in safe areas within Iraq where they are working to help those who are escaping the city." To donate to Tearfund’s Families Caught in Conflict appeal visit tearfund.org.nz or phone 0800 800 777.