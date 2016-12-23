Invercargill Police seek Blair Taylor

|
[ login or create an account ]
Invercargill Police are seeking Blair Taylor, 44, who has a warrant to arrest.
Taylor is 174cm tall and is described as having a medium build.
He has short black hair.
Taylor should not be approached and anyone who sees him is asked to call 111 immediately.
Anyone who knows Taylor's whereabouts, or has information which may help Police locate him, is asked to call Invercargill Police on 03 211 0400.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.