Colac Bay residents help foil burglary

Friday, 23 December, 2016 - 17:20

Statement from Senior Constable Kelvin Templeton, Officer in Charge, Riverton Police:

The brave actions of a group of Colac Bay residents helped foil a burglary of a holiday home, resulting in the apprehension of three offenders.

On 7 December, the offenders forced entry into a home in Colac Bay, near Riverton and proceeded to load up their vehicle with items from the property.

A neighbouring resident spotted the offenders and called Police, as well as calling in support from the local tavern.

Six residents from the area arrived and they proceeded to park a number of vehicles, including a tractor, across the properties driveway to prevent them from leaving.

They were able to quickly apprehend two of the offenders who quickly surrendered, however the third fled armed with a tomahawk.

The residents pursued him into a neighbouring field, during which he swung the tomahawk at one of the residents.

When the offender realised there was no escape, he ran back to the house where his partners were being held.

The residents were then able to disarm him and hold all three until Police arrived.

Two females and a male were arrested by Police, along with their vehicle, which contained a significant quantity of stolen property.

Over the following days it was then discovered the group were responsible for a number of other burglaries stretching from Tuatapere to Colac Bay.

The trio have been charged with a number of burglary charges, and a number of burglaries have been solved thanks to the brave and selfless actions of the residents from Colac Bay.

However, Police ask that the public call them to report any suspicious behaviour, so they don’t put themselves at risk of harm.

Police would like to acknowledge the residents for their actions and thank them for their support in during the investigation.

Tips for keeping your home secure:

Before you leave your property make sure to:

- Lock all doors, garages and ensure windows are shut securely

- Keep spare keys with neighbours, instead of under a doormat or in a pot plant

- Put tools and ladders in a safe place

- Never leave a note on the door saying you’re out

Before going away on holiday ask your neighbours to:

- Collect mail

- Open and close windows

- Park a car in your driveway

- Report any suspicious behaviour