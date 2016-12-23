Search under way for man overboard

|
Police are responding to reports of a man overboard in Tasman Bay, near Rabbit Island.
Police were notified at 5.45pm that a 46-year-old man had fallen from a small boat, described as being 14-16 feet.
A water and land search for the man is currently under way.
Five boats are involved in the search, along with a helicopter.
Teams are also conducting a land search of Rabbit Island.
