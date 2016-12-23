Police seek sightings of missing Christchurch man

Friday, 23 December, 2016 - 19:06

Christchurch Police are appealing for sightings of missing man Nicholas Alan Hopkins.

Mr Hopkins is 31 years old, 182cm tall and has a thin build.

He was last seen by his flatmates on 19 December.

If you have seen Mr Hopkins or know his whereabouts, please contact Christchurch Police on 03 363 7400.