Roadworks minor pause for Santa Clause

Saturday, 24 December, 2016 - 07:13

The long daylight hours and relatively dry weather of summer make it the perfect season for roadworks.

The upside is that the dry weather helps to ensure a high quality finish, but the downside is that work on the roads causes delays and sometimes dust when people are out and about.

We sometimes get complaints that sections of road are worked on, then left, and then worked on again.

Repairing a road can be likened to painting a house - there are several stages that need to happen in sequence.

When dealing with a big area (or an entire district) it is more efficient to do the stripping or sanding part of the job across the whole house all at once, then the repairing part of the job, then the undercoating and then the painting.

It is less efficient to chose a small part of the house, strip it and put that gear away, then sand it and put that gear away, then start the painting.

It is the same with roading. It is more efficient to get all the preparation work done across the district in one sweep, followed by the next stages in sweeps. It allows better rates when buying material in bulk and ensures different teams are not having to work around each other and waste time.