Appeal for information following jewellery theft

Saturday, 24 December, 2016 - 07:06

Statement from Constable Rickie Chubb:

Palmerston North Police are appealing for information after a large amount of jewellery was stolen from a residential property in Awapuni in late November 2016.

The items stolen have huge sentimental value to the victim and have been in the family for generations.

Police would like to speak with anyone who may have come across any of these pieces of jewellery or has information about them.

We also ask that if anyone sees any suspicious activity including people offering items of jewellery for sale at low prices to report this to police.

People with information can contact Constable Rickie Chubb at Palmerston North Police on 06 213 9486.

Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The investigation into this theft is ongoing and police are making a number of enquiries.