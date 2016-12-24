Body found on Muriwai beach

|
A member of the public called Police this morning after discovering a man’s body washed up on Muriwai Beach, north-west of Auckland at approximately 10:25am.
Police are currently in the process of recovering the body and formal identification and a post-mortem will be carried out tomorrow.
It is not yet known who the man is and Police are working to identify him and notify his next of kin.
Police will also be investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.
