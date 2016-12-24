Police investigate shooting in Mangere

Saturday, 24 December, 2016 - 07:55

Police are making enquiries after a 20 year-old man received a gunshot wound to the cheek in Mangere early this morning.

It is believed the incident occurred at the park on Windrush Close just before 4:30am.

The man was taken to Middlemore Hospital with serious facial injuries and is currently in a critical condition.

Police will be conducting a scene examination this morning and are investigating.

Police ask anyone with information relating the incident to please call Counties Manukau Police on (09) 261 1300 or report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.