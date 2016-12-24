Police seek sightings of Marama Hill

|
[ login or create an account ]
Hamilton Police would like to hear from anyone who knows the whereabouts of Marama Hill.
Mr Hill, 50, was last seen on 18 December by a family member and has not made contact with family and friends since then.
He is 172 cm tall and of medium build.
If you have seen Mr Hill in the last week, please contact Hamilton Police on 07 858 6200.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.