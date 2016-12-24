Canterbury Police seek Raymond Hemi

|
Canterbury Police are seeking to locate Raymond Hemi, 23.
Mr Hemi was last seen in Rangiora at around 12pm today and is possibly attempting to hitchhike to Ashburton.
He is 170cm tall and has a solid build, and is described as having long hair and being unshaven. When last seen he was wearing blue jeans and was barefoot.
Mr Hemi should not be approached and anyone who sees him is asked to call 111 immediately.
