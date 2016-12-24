Emergency services responding to bus crash south of Gisborne

Saturday, 24 December, 2016 - 22:30

Emergency services are responding to a bus crash near Wharerata, on State Highway 2 around 30 km south of Gisborne.

The bus, with 46 people on board, appears to have crashed through a barrier and down a bank.

Police are working with Ambulance and the Fire Service at the scene to assess injuries. At this stage no information on injuries is available.

The road between Wairoa and Gisborne is currently closed and is expected to remain closed for some time.

Motorists travelling between Wairoa and Gisborne are asked to use the alternate Frasertown - Tiniroto Road route.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified and will be working to establish the circumstances of the crash.