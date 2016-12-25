Alfred Ngaro expresses condolences to Tongan families

Sunday, 25 December, 2016 - 15:24

Pacific Peoples Minister Alfred Ngaro is saddened by the tragedy that occurred on the road to Gisborne last night.

"It is particularly tragic that this group from Vava'u, Tonga was visiting Gisborne to celebrate Christmas and participate in fundraising festivities. Instead, they are now mourning the loss of two of their group and supporting others who are injured and in hospital," says Mr Ngaro.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire group and their families both here and back home in Tonga.

"We will be working with them and with the community in Gisborne over coming days to ensure they are supported through this terrible event."

Mr Ngaro will be travelling to Gisborne today and will be meeting with members of the Tongan group and the local Tongan community.