State Highway 2 south of Gisborne down to one lane

Sunday, 25 December, 2016 - 11:31

The NZ Transport Agency is advising road users that following a fatal crash yesterday, State Highway 2 south of Gisborne will be down to one lane until at least mid-afternoon today.

Emergency services remain on site. Please adhere to the temporary speed limit and follow any traffic management instructions. Motorists can expect short delays.

The NZ Police Serious Crash Unit is investigating the crash. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the crash victims.

Motorists can get real time information from:

- 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)

- www.nzta.govt.nz/traffic