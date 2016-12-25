Police searching for missing girl in Mt Maunganui

Sunday, 25 December, 2016 - 19:06

Police in Mt Maunganui are looking for a lost 7-year-old girl named Patricia.

She was last seen by family on Mt Maunganui beach in the vicinity of Banks Ave at about 5.30 this afternoon.

Patricia is described as small for her age, and she has limited English - Spanish is her first language.

If you are in the area and see Patricia, or think you may have seen her since 5.30, please call Police on 111 immediately.