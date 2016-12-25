Man dies following south Wairarapa crash

|
[ login or create an account ]
A man has died following a crash on SH 2 in south Wairarapa this evening.
The crash, between a motorcycle and a ute, occurred just after 7pm, near the bottom of the Rimutaka Hill.
The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.
No further information will be available until next of kin notifications have been completed.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.