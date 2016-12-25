Update - State Highway 2 south of Gisborne, one lane from 9am

Sunday, 25 December, 2016 - 20:06

The NZ Transport Agency is advising road users that following a fatal bus crash on 24 December, State Highway 2 south of Gisborne will be again down to one lane on Monday 26 December from 9am for approximately three hours.

The temporary traffic management will be in place to allow the NZ Police Serious Unit to undertake their investigation. Please adhere to the temporary speed limit and follow any traffic management instructions. Motorists can expect short delays. We appreciate road users’ patience while the investigation is underway. Further traffic management and possible closure of State Highway 2 will be necessary later in the week to enable the bus to be removed.

An alternative route is available. Southbound traffic can use Tiniroto Road through to Frasertown, then turn left on State Highway 38 and then turn right back on to State Highway 2. Northbound traffic can travel the reverse route.

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the crash victims.

Motorists can get real time information from:

- 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)

- www.nzta.govt.nz/traffic