Wellington Police seek Joseph Tamoko-Kelly

Sunday, 25 December, 2016 - 21:01

Wellington Police are seeking Joseph Tamoko-Kelly, 27.

Mr Tamoko-Kelly was seen at the Taranaki/Courtenay Place intersection at around 6pm this evening, and appeared to be heading toward Cuba Street.

He is 178 cm tall and has a solid build.

He has short, curly black hair and a mustache.

He was wearing blue jeans, a black jacket and a black cap when last seen.

Mr Tamoko-Kelly should not be approached and anyone who sees him is asked to call 111 immediately.