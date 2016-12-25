Wellington Police seek Joseph Tamoko-Kelly

|
[ login or create an account ]
Wellington Police are seeking Joseph Tamoko-Kelly, 27.
Mr Tamoko-Kelly was seen at the Taranaki/Courtenay Place intersection at around 6pm this evening, and appeared to be heading toward Cuba Street.
He is 178 cm tall and has a solid build.
He has short, curly black hair and a mustache.
He was wearing blue jeans, a black jacket and a black cap when last seen.
Mr Tamoko-Kelly should not be approached and anyone who sees him is asked to call 111 immediately.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.