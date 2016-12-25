Invercargill Police seek witnesses to crash on Friday evening

Sunday, 25 December, 2016 - 17:05

Invercargill Police are seeking the public's help to find the driver involved in a crash on Friday evening.

The crash happened on Elles Road, at the intersection with Crinan Street, on 23rd December at 9:15PM.

The driver of a maroon coloured car that had been driving north on Elles Road crashed into a Honda car that had turned off Crinan street.

After the impact, the driver of the maroon car left the scene prior to be spoken to.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information is asked to please come forward, either by calling Invercargill Police on (03) 211 0400 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.