Three dead in Leeston fatal crash

Monday, 26 December, 2016 - 06:21

Three people are dead and two others are injured following a fatal crash in Leeston, Canterbury last night.

A member of the public rang Police at approximately 2:20am after coming across car that had rolled near the corner of Harts Road and Southbridge Sedgemere Road.

Three occupants, two males and a female, were dead at the scene and two others were transported to hospital, one with serious injuries.

Next of kin are in the process of being advised.

Serious Crash Unit are investigating.