Police seek help to identify body found near Waiheke Island

Monday, 26 December, 2016 - 08:20

Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a woman whose body was found in the water near Waiheke Island yesterday.

Her body was spotted in the water by a member of the public about 2km north of Korakorahi Point at approximately 1:20 pm yesterday.

The woman is believed to be in her late 50s or early 60s and was wearing a blue, one-piece swimsuit. She has a distinct tattoo on her left forearm that may help the public identify her.

A post-mortem is expected to take place today, however, based on initial enquiries Police do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances relating to her death at this stage.

Anyone who believes they can identify this woman or has any information should contact Police on 09 302 6640.