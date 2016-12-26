Recommended NZ | Guide to Money | Gimme: Competitions - Giveaways

Desert Road closed after crash

Monday, 26 December, 2016 - 11:05

Traffic is being diverted via National Park (SH47) after a truck rolled on the Desert Road just after 9am.

The road will be closed while the truck is removed.

Nobody was injured in the crash.

Police advise people to consider delaying travel or taking alternative routes while the road is cleared.

