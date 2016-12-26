Man arrested on Ferguson St, Palmerston North

|
Palmerston North Police have arrested a 31-year-old male, who had a warrant to arrest, at an address on Ferguson Street this morning.
Police received information that he was at the property and responded appropriately.
The man was taken into custody without incident.
