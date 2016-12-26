SH1 Desert Road closed after truck roll

|
The NZ Transport Agency advises that State Highway 1 Desert Road is closed after a truck and trailer rolled and is blocking the road.
A detour is in place via State Highway 49 at Waiouru, SH44, SH47, SH46 and then back onto State Highway 1 at Rangipo.
The detour, which may be in place for several hours, will add at least forty extra minutes to journey’s through the area.
