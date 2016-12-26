Police attend crash on SH29

|
Police are in attendance at a single vehicle crash on State Highway 29, Lower Kaimai.
Police were called at midday when a vehicle went off the road over a bank.
Two people are trapped, however there are no details on injuries at this time.
Traffic control is on the scene and the road is expected to be closed for some time.
